Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) reports adjusted EBITDAR of -$79.3M in Q2 off revenue of $305.5M.

Revenue at reopened properties from the applicable date of reopening through June 30 fell 6% Y/Y, while adjusted property EBITDAR at reopened properties increased 33% and adjusted property EBITDAR margins expanded by over 1,300 basis points from the comparable period from a year ago.

"While May and June results may have benefited in part from pent-up demand, we continue to be highly encouraged by revenue and EBITDAR trends in July and early August, despite the continuation of safety protocols, including capacity restrictions and social distancing mandates," notes CEO Jay Snowden. He also said the launch of the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app is on schedule for September for Pennsylvania with other states to follow in Q4 and into 2021.

PENN -0.36% premarket to $38.25.

