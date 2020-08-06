Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales decreased 8.9% in Q2, due primarily to a decrease in sales to existing customers, with the largest declines in the food and candy categories.

Cigarette sales increased 2.1%, driven primarily by manufacturer price increases.

Gross margin rate down 51 bps to 5%, the change in sales mix between cigarettes and non-cigarettes contributed approximately half of the margin decline.

Adjusted EBITDA -1.9% to $52.5M.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $16.5 to $16.8B; Adjusted EBITDA: $173 to $183M; Diluted EPS: 0.90 to $1.06; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.42 to $1.59; Capex: ~$35M; Tax rate: 26%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 45.3M.

