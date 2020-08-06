Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Q2 results:

Revenues: $1,664M (-22.7%); B + L: $883M (-26.9%); Salix: $404M (-20.6%); Ortho Dermatologics: $116M (-4.9%); Diversified Products: $261M (-16.6%).

Net loss: ($326M) (-90.6%); non-GAAP net income: $165M (-55.6%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $622M (-29.3%).

Repaid ~$100M of debt. Refinanced $1.25B of 2022 senior secured notes and prepaid $250M of mandatory 2022 term loan amortization using net proceeds from newly issued $1.5 billion of 6.25% 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes and cash generated from operations. No debt maturities or mandatory amortization payments until 2023.

2020 guidance: Revenues: $7.80B - 8.00B from $7.80B - 8.20B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.15B - 3.30B from $3.15B - 3.35B.

Announced plans to spinoff B+L.