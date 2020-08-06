Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares drop 10.3% pre-market after Q2 results beat on revenue but missed with a net loss due to marketing investments related to the pandemic tailwind.

The $0.26 loss per share compares to the $0.34 profit in last year's quarter.

Creative Subscriptions revenue was up 21% Y/Y to $190.2M. Business Solutions rose 62% to $45.9M.

Total collections were up 33% to $265.9M.

Wix added 346K net premium subscriptions to total 5M, up 17%. The company added 9.3M registered users, up 18%.

For Q3, Wix expects $247-250M in revenue (up 26-27% Y/Y; consensus: $249.18M) and FCF of $16-18M (down 38-45%).

Press release.

Previously: Wix.com EPS misses by $0.51, beats on revenue (Aug. 06 2020)