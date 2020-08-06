Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Q2 company FFO of $178M, or 18 cents per LP unit, slid from $362M , or 38 cents per LP unit, in the year-ago period due to widespread closures of its hospitality and retail assets due to lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Q2 commercial property and hospitality revenue of $1.35B fell from $1.89B a year ago.

Q2 core office CFFO of $126M fell from $187M in Q2 2019.

Q2 core retail CFFO of $140M vs. $170M a year ago.

LP investments generated CFFO and realized losses of $8M in Q2 vs. $106M in the year-ago period.

In Q2, BPY completed $63M of gross asset dispositions at BPY's share, at prices that were 3% higher than IFRS carrying values; the sales generated ~$21M in net proceeds to BPY.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

