Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is down 0.90% after reporting Q2 earnings in premarket trading to just nip at the +200% YTD gain.

As expected, Etsy generated a huge amount of mask sales and overall Marketplace revenue of $332M vs. $251M consensus.

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column warns that Etsy may have a challenge keeping all of its new pandemic customers on the platform, while on Wall Street Roth Capital (upgraded Buy) and Needham (PT boost to $150) are out with positive notes. "The Covid-driven shift towards digital commerce should be sticky, and we believe that Etsy can continue to engage new and existing buyers by leveraging data to become more targeted with search, marketing, and personalization. As a multi-category marketplace, we view it’s also well-positioned to capture changing consumer preferences (for example, demand shifting away from home to parties or weddings)," notes Needham analyst Rick Patel.

Shares of Etsy rallied hard into the earnings print.