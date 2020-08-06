Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 24 cents exceeds the 18-cent consensus estimate and declined from 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-property cash basis net operating income fell 17% Y/Y, primarily resulting from the conversion of DHC's previously existing leasing arrangements with Five Star to management arrangements.

Q2 total revenue of $410.3M misses the $419.4M consensus and increased from $262.0M a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $409.3M increased from $206.1M.

Sold for properties for ~$50.6M during Q2 and has 24 additional properties under agreement to sell for ~$231.7M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

