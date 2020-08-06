TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) sees full-year EPS of $2.55 to $2.75 vs. $2.52 consensus and anticipates sales for the year to be at the upper end of its original guidance ranges of $4.10B to $4.40B vs. $4.35B consensus.

Free cash flow is anticipated to land at the upper end of a range of $250M to $300M.

The company notes there exists uncertainty around the nature, timing and magnitude of changes in future sales and earnings attributable to the spread of COVID-19 in North America.

THS ended the quarter with more cash and more inventory than a year ago.

CEO update: "We remain confident in both our near-term and the longer-term opportunity for private label. Our outlook for the balance of the year assumes revenue will remain strong and takes into account higher costs to implement and maintain heightened COVID-19 safety measures. While macro uncertainty remains in the second half of the year, we feel comfortable in raising our full-year adjusted EPS guidance range."

Shares of TreeHouse are flat in AH trading.

