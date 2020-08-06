Income from continuing operations (excluding special items) of $0.12 per share, beat estimates by $0.06, but slipped 62% from $0.32 per in the second quarter 2019.

Revenue by segment: Engine Products -30%; Fastening Systems -18%; Engineered Structures -31%; Forged Wheels -56%.

Cost reduction target increased to $100M in 2020. Savings are incremental to $50M of previously announced actions from 2019.

The company expects that third quarter 2020 revenue and earnings will represent the low point for the year, while fourth quarter 2020 revenue is expected to recover with margins rebounding to levels similar to the second quarter 2020.

Outlook for 2020: Earnings per share excluding special items of $0.60-$0.72 (vs. $0.69 consensus), on revenue of $5.10B-$5.3B (vs. 5.22B consensus).

HWM +2.6% premarket

Q2 results