Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports revenue decreased 54.6% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Sales trends improved throughout quarter; June brand comparable sales down -6.5% and July brand comparable sales positive.

Brand comparable sales fell 52.4%, due to the loss of store operating days for all of April and most of May.

Total retail sales slipped 56.3%, due to the temporary closure of all of the company’s retail stores.

North American e-commerce sales grew 83.2% and Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 50.3%.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 1,860 bps to 19.4%, mainly due to deleveraging from lower sales caused by the temporary closure of stores.

Store count -109 Y/Y to 854. By June 22, 2020, substantially all stores were re-opened.

The company plans to close ~21 stores, open 4 new stores in the remainder of 2020, with ~6 new store openings planned to shift into 2021.

For FY2020, company plans to invest ~$35M - $40M in capital expenditures, with approximately one third invested in its retail segment, and the balance invested in its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

FY2020 Interest expense to be ~$80M and D&A to be ~$77M.

PRTY +3.85% premarket.

