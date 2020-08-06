ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares gain 6.4% pre-market after the Q2 report, where the company was able to shake off a steep ad revenue drop to beat top-estimates.
The company posted sequential improvements in operating income ($1.3B), adjusted OIBDA ($1.7B), operating cash flow ($795M), and FCF ($714M). .
Domestic streaming and digital video revenue rose 25% Y/Y to $489M.
Affiliate revenue was up 2% Y/Y, while ad sales fell 27% due to the pandemic's impact on spending and live sports.
Content licensing revenue was flat on the year, and Theatrical was "immaterial" due to the pandemic-related theater closures.
