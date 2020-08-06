Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) appoints Stu Levy, Executive VP of Supply Chain Services, as the company's new CFO to succeed the retiring Jeffrey Lawrence. His appointment takes effect on August 20.

Since joining Domino's in 2019, Levy and his team are said to have continued to improve service to the U.S. and Canadian franchisees while also driving significant efficiencies across all critical areas of the production and distribution operations.

DPZ +0.37% premarket to $394.90. Shares of Domino's haven't tracked back to where they stood when earnings were spilled last month.

Source: Press Release