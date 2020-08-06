Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says Q3 net profit was cut in half to €535M ($634M) from €1.14B in the prior-year quarter, due to higher taxes and losses at Siemens Gamesa related to the virus outbreak.

Q3 revenue fell 5% to €13.5B, while orders fell 7% to €14.4B; the order book was helped by a €1.1B order for high-speed trains in Germany, while the year-ago result was aided by a €1.2B order for trains in Russia.

During the quarter, Siemens increased operating profit at its industrial business by 8% to €1.79B, beating analyst forecasts for €1.17B.

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen calls the earnings a "strong beat" and the industrial software business, where sales jumped 11%, a "star performer."

CEO Joe Kaeser, who is stepping down early next year, says he sees some signs of improvement in markets like China and Germany, although the situation in U.S. remains uncertain.

"We expect modest sequential growth in both orders and revenues," Kaeser says. "We do expect a decent quarter in Q4... But we will certainly not see year over year growth."