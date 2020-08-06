Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

"KCS should benefit longer term given its exposure to the rapidly growing Midwest to South Central U.S., as well as Mexico's ongoing industrialization (nearly 50% of revenues are from Mexico). KCS continues to make progress in aligning resources to volumes to improve its operating ratio. KCS' revenues are driven mainly by Industrial, Chemical and Ag (and, to a lesser extent, Coal, Intermodal and Auto)."

The firm lifts its price objective to $203 from $176, based off a 24.5X multiple of the 2021 EPS estimate. The average Wall Street price target is $168.33.

KSU is inactive in the premarket session.