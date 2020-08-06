GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) drops 6.6% in premarket trading after the company said it expects to reduce its quarterly dividend to 34 cents per share from 48 cents.

Expects to allocate $50M-$100M in excess cash flow annually to debt repayment.

"While we do not have any upcoming debt maturities until 2022, we have announced today an anticipated reduction to our future quarterly dividend payments in order to preserve capital and focus on paying down debt," said Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley. "Our anticipated new dividend payment will allow GEO to remain structured as a publicly traded REIT, thus providing continued value for our shareholders, while also focusing on debt repayment."

Also trims its guidance for 2020 revenue to ~$2.34B vs. prior view of $2.38B; compares with $2.38B average estimate of two analysts.

Updated guidance reflects losing its contract for the 1,900-bed D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Georgia, which is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2020.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $2.29-$2.33 vs. $2.25-$2.35 in guidance issued in April.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 66 cents declines from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lower occupancy levels at several of GEO's facilities and programs starting in late March and continuing through Q2.

Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents-60 cents; sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 50 cents-52 cents.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: GEO Group beats on revenue (Aug. 6)