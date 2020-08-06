Adjusted loss of ($0.03) per diluted share vs. a net loss of ($0.08) in the same quarter a year ago.

Achieved record gross billings of $72.4M during Q2, reflecting Y/Y growth of 24% and 68% growth sequentially above a record Q1 2020.

Deployed a record 2,800 GenDrive fuel cell systems and three hydrogen fueling stations/network in the Q2 2020 quarter, bringing the total historical deployments to ~35,000 GenDrive systems and 100 hydrogen fueling stations/network.

Completed acquisitions of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX, and issued first convertible green bond in the U.S. The company is also in discussions with multiple locations for the siting of a state-of-the-art facility for fuel cell and electrolyzer production at Gigawatt scale capacity.

Reaffirmed 2020 full year guidance and provided Q3 2020 guidance of $110M-$115M for gross billings. Also reaffirmed recently increased 2024 financial targets to achieve $1.2B in revenue (up from $1B), $200M in operating income (up from $170M) and $250M in adjusted EBITDA (up from $200M).

PLUG +3.4% premarket

Q2 results