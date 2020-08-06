Union Gaming analyst John DeCree weighs in on the asset sale by Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) yesterday.

DeCree notes the purchase price was already paid and is non-refundable, providing immediate liquidity for CNTY. "The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, but the buyer already operates in Alberta so there should be no issues," he updates.

DeCree thinks the transaction bolsters the balance sheet and is perhaps one of the more creative and value-enhancing deals since the pandemic, especially considering that some of the emergency loans in the sector priced in double-digit territory.

"Today's transaction announcement is a key incremental positive as it alleviates potential concerns about liquidity, avoids any long-term liabilities or dilution, and is cash flow neutral or accretive in the long-run. We see CNTY as one of the best small-cap growth stories in our coverage universe today and continue to recommend the shares with a Buy rating."

