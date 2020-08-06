Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) jumps 33% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its agreement with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to co-develop and co-commercialize its small molecule leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitors for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Under the terms of the deal, Biogen will receive an exclusive option to in-license two programs and the right of first negotiation for two additional programs, each leveraging Denali's Transport Vehicle (TV) technology platform for crossing the blood-brain barrier.

The parties will co-commercialize the products in the U.S. and China while Biogen will commercialize in the rest of the world.

Candidate DNL151 will progress into Phase 3 development next year.

On the financial front, Biogen will pay Denali $560M upfront plus a $465M equity investment via the purchase of 13.3M common shares at ~$34.94 per share (11.2% stake), up to $1.125B in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales ex-U.S. and China.

Biogen will be responsible for the greater proportion of global development costs on a 60/40 basis. Profits/losses will be equally shared in the U.S. and on a 60/40 basis favoring Biogen in China.