Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $319M vs. a profit of $312M a year earlier, hurt by higher costs at its rail business and a more than 40% drop in business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is aiming to become a pure play business jet maker. It has agreed to sell its train business to France's Alstom, which is expected to close in 2021, and said the sale of its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is expected to close this fall.

Bombardier's business jet deliveries fell about 43% to 20 planes during Q2, resulting in revenue declining about 37% to $2.7B, but topping analysts' expectation of $2.48B.

Business aircraft backlog was $12.9B as of June 2020, down from $14.4B at the end of 2019.

"We believe that there’s no value left for the ordinary shareholders and it’s better to avoid Bombardier's stock," writes Bears of Wall Street, saying the company has divested all of its commercial aviation assets and is about to exit the rail transportation business to avoid a liquidity crisis. See Bombardier: Is There Any Value Left?

