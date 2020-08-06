Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) -0.5% pre-market after reporting a lighter than expected Q2 GAAP loss, helped by improved natural gas prices and cost cuts.

Canadian Natural said average prices for its natural gas rose 2.5% to C$2.03/bbl in the quarter, but average realized prices for its crude and natural gas liquids plunged more than 70% Y/Y to C$18.97/bbl.

The company says it achieved record low oil sands mining and upgrading operating costs of C$17.74/bbl, a 15% decrease from Q1, by continuing to focus on cost control.

North American natural gas operating costs fell 3% Y/Y to C$1.11/Mcf, and overall expenses fell 13.3% to C$3.48B.

Q2 production jumped 13.6% to 1.165B boe/day after bringing back most of its curtailed volumes in June.

Canadian Natural says prices continue to improve due to reduced activity in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, production declines through curtailments and shut-ins.

The company also maintains its C$0.425/share quarterly dividend.