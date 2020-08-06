Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +10.3% premarket, after Q2 earnings came in above expectations. Revenues increased 47% Y/Y to $167M on higher gold prices and sales volume. Free cash flow more than doubled to $82.7M.

Sold 96,047 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,738/ounce, compared to 85,953 ounces at $1,319/ounce, a year ago.

Achieved Q2 production of 90.4k ounces of gold, almost at similar level of 90.7k ounces, a year ago. 1H production stood at 173.3k, up 2% Y/Y.

Total cash costs reached $749, lower than $702, in prior year quarter and AISC totaled $911 vs. $940, a year ago.

The Company expects to meet 2020 gold production guidance at the Brucejack Mine of 325,000-365,000, at an average rate of ~3,500 tonnes per day due to planned shutdowns.

Average annual gold grade to remain at ~7.6-8.5 grams per tonne at an average gold recovery of 97%.

Though guides costs upwards to $750-$860/ounce of gold sold up from $725-$830/ounce and sees AISC in a range of $960-$1,120/ounce up from $910-$1,060/ounce.

Free cash flow forecast for 2020 has been modified to a range of $205-$275M, compared to earlier guidance of $100-$170M