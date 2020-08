FSLY, WDC among premarket losers

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) -30% on Q2 earnings.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) -20% on Q2 earnings.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) -18% on Q2 earnings.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) -18% on pricing equity offering.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) -15% on Q2 earnings.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) -15% on Q2 earnings.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) -15% after announcing "bought deal" offering.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) -13% on Q3 earnings.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) -4% on Q2 earnings.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) -12% on Q4 earnings.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) -11% on Q2 earnings.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) -11% on Q2 earnings.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) -10% after CFO resigns.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) -10% on Q2 earnings.

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) -9% .

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) -9% on Q2 earnings.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) -9% .

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) -9% on Q2 earnings.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) -8% .

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) -8% .

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) -8% on Q2 earnings.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -8% after executing a private exchange agreement relating to the 0.5% Exchangeable Bonds due 2023.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) -7% .

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) -7% on Q2 earnings.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -7% on launch of direct offering.

WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) -7% .