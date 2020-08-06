Thinly traded nano cap ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) jumps 86% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that its AditxtScore test for COVID-19 has been validated in studies conducted at Stanford Blood Center in Palo Alto, CA.

The company says the double-multiplex assay can detect and differentiate IgG, IgM and IgA antibodies against multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a single reaction, the first test able to do so [most antibody tests currently in use are qualitative (yes/no answer) and detect either IgG antibodies or IgG/IgM antibodies], while showing much lower rates of false positives/negatives.

It plans to file an application this quarter for emergency use in the U.S. aimed at commercial launch in Q1 2021.