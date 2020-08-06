GoDaddy's (NYSE:GDDY) Q2 report showed customer acquisition strength, adding more than 400K net new customers to total over 20M paying customers.

The company beat top-line estimates with revenue up 9% Y/Y to $806.4M compared to the $797.95M consensus estimate.

Unlevered FCF was up 11% Y/Y to $185.9M.

GoDaddy forecasts Q3 revenue of $835M (consensus: $817.01M) and FY20 sales growth of 10%, which would be about $3.29B versus the $3.25B consensus.

JPMorgan upgrades GDDY from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $83 to $110, citing the "solid top-line beat" and the "highest customer growth in the company’s history aside from the HEG acquisition," which eased concerns about small and mid-sized business exposure.

Raymond James steps from Outperform to Strong Buy and a PT of $80 to $96, seeing the potential for "continued revenue/FCF upside given acceleration and continued strength in Domains and Business Apps."

GoDaddy shares are up 9.3% pre-market to $81.40.

Deeper dive: GoDaddy's Q2 earnings call transcript.