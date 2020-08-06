Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) pops after posting sales and non-GAAP EPS ahead of expectations.

"We are pleased with our sequential improvement in comparable restaurant sales at both brands, which continued into July. Comp sales run rates at both brands improved from June to July by 350 basis points or more," says CEO Richard Stockinger.

For Q2, comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 31.6% and comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana fell 19.2%.

The restaurant stock is also getting a boost from a Raymond James upgrade. The firm moves to an Outperform rating and price target of $11 (+60% upside). The average sell-side PT is $7.00.