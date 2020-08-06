Bank of America Securities analyst Joshua Shanker upgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Buy from Neutral, saying the stock's 7.5% drop due to AIG's Q2 decline in personal lines premiums and double-digit U.S. commercial loss trends was overdone.

AIG gains 1.4% in premarket trading.

"The retreat in the stock brings it to a place where it is testing historically low relative P/E multiples, increasing investors’ margin of comfort for owning AIG shares," Shanker wrote.

Boosts price target to $38 from $34.

Shanker was prepared for the premiums decline and said the loss trends "should create some unusual dynamics."

Believes insurers are receiving adequate compensation to assume the loss trend.

"AIG, reporting 21% renewal rate improvement in North American commercial in 2Q20, seems to be repricing at a pace greater than peers," he wrote.

Still, investors may be concerned about the risk of net prior-period adverse reserve development and Shanker notes that AIG's adverse development cover provides protection for risks booked before 2016.

Compare AIG's stock performance over the past 5 years with S&P 500 and peers CB and TRV:

