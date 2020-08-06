Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) +1.5% pre-market after posting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, helped by higher margins and accelerated revenue.

Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $1.39B, compared to $615M for the same period in 2019, primarily due to accelerated revenues recognized from LNG cargoes for which customers have said they would not take delivery.

Q2 LNG volumes loaded fell 23% Y/Y to 278 TBtu from 360 TBtu in the year-earlier period.

The impact of cargo cancellations recognized in Q2 for deliveries scheduled in subsequent periods totaled $458M.

For the full year, Cheniere reaffirms guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $3.8B-$4.1B and distributable cash flow of $1B-$1.3B.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) reported slightly better than expected Q2 earnings.