Fast food stocks continue to show they’re at the vanguard of claiming the consumer dollar as attempts to reopen the U.S. economy continue.

Restaurants Brands (QSR, +1% ), the owner of Burger King and Popeye’s, Jack in the Box (JACK, +4.2% ) and Papa John’s (PZZA, -2% ) reported solid sales trends for the latest quarter.

Jack in the Box systemwide comparable sales rose 6% in fiscal Q3 and new CEO Darin Harris said the “strong performance … has continued thus far into the fourth quarter.” The chain even reinstated its dividend.

For Restaurant Brands, while Burger King struggled, as U.S. comps fell 9.9%, and Tim Horton’s Canada comps sank 30%, Popeye’s rode to the rescue.

Popeye’s U.S. comparable sales soared 28.5% in Q2 and as “of the end of July, comparable sales performance had improved to the positive high-twenties on a percentage basis”.

Papa John’s reported Q2 systemwide North American comps up 28% and said it hired 20K workers during those three months.

While QSR highlighted its digital sales jumped 30% from the previous quarter (up 120% year over year), Jack in the Box made not mention of digital. That might be more bullish for the sector overall as an indication of traffic returning slightly to more normal patterns.

The numbers support money moving in the past month to stocks that are so dependent on back-to-normal circumstances, like the jump in beaten-down traditional retailers yesterday.

The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ), a good proxy for those kinds of stocks with plenty of restaurant exposure, has finally managed to gain some traction in the last month, not being left behind by the broader market.

It managed a 5% gain, compared with a plunge of 31% in the last six months. On a six-month basis, the only peer down that much is the airlines, with the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) off 49%.

Looking to momentum, PEJ just recently crossed its 50-day SMA at $30.35.

Sector Watch

The Industrials sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) led a cyclicals rally yesterday. It’s giving back some gains premarket but is another beaten-down group that’s managed to make up some ground on the S&P in the past month.

As Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch notes, today Jefferies holds its Virtual Industrials Conference. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are among the biggest names due to present.

