The FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapies ("last-line" use).

It is the first anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) therapy approved anywhere in the world. BCMA is a protein found on the surface of MM cells that plays a key role in the survival of plasma cells.

The nod triggers a $20M milestone payment to antibody-drug conjugate technology licensor Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) who will also receive royalties on net sales.

Glaxo's marketing application in Europe should be OK'd next month. The EMA's advisory group CHMP adopted a positive opinion in late July backing approval.