Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are down 4.23% in premarket action after the company's earnings topper wasn't quite enough to match the high-flying expectations of investors.

Camping World reported revenue growth of 9% in Q2 and gross profit growth of 19%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 122.5% to $220.7M.

"Over the past 24 months, we have made significant investments and enhancements in our digital capabilities, which has allowed us to quickly pivot and handle the surge in web traffic, call center volume and lead volume that we have seen since mid-April for our products and services," notes CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Camping World is up more than 290% over the last 90 days and ran up 8.27% yesterday right in front of the report.