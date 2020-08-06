Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q2 results:

Revenues: $10,129M (+61.5%).

Top sellers: Revlimid: $2,884; Eliquis: $2,163M (+6%); Opdivo: $1,653M (-9%); Orencia: $750M (4%); Pomalyst/Imnovid: $745M.

The increase in reported revenue was driven primarily by the impact of the Celgene Acquisition. Revenues remained consistent on a pro forma basis, as sales were estimated to be negatively impacted by ~$600M mainly due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Gross margin increased from 68.6% to 73.4% primarily due to product mix, partially offsetted by inventory purchase price accounting adjustments.

Net loss: ($85M) (-105.9%); loss/share: ($0.04) (-104.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,750M (+93.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.63 (+38.1%).

2020 guidance: revenues: $40.5B - $42.0B from $40.0B - 42.0B. The average analyst consensus is $42B; EPS: ($0.06) - $0.09 from $0.37 - $0.57; non-GAAP EPS: $6.10 - $6.25 from $6.00 - $6.20. The mid-point for analyst expectation is $6.22.

While analyzing any company, financial strength and dividend safety are considered some of the most important factors. In that context, "BMY’s debt is rated A+ stable by the S&P, A- negative by Fitch and A2 negative by Moody’s" says, Chuck Walston in his article "Bristol-Myers Squibb: Growth And Valuation Trump Other Concerns" at SA.

Management projects debt will drop below 1.5X EBITDA by 2023.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

