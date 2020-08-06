Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic and provide the company with sufficient financial flexibility to complete reorganization, 3D Systems' (NYSE:DDD) board has approved an at-the-market equity program to issue up to a total of $150M of shares of common stock to the public, at the company’s discretion.

3D Systems has entered into an equity distribution agreement with Truist Securities and HSBC Securities (USA) as sales agents.

DDD to use the proceeds for general corporate purpose, repayment under its senior secured term loan facility and its senior secured revolving credit facility.

Shares -9% premarket.

