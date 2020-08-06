Revlon (NYSE:REV) is off 8.5% premarket on earnings miss in Q2.

The company saw net sales decline of 39% and excluding the COVID-19 impacts of ~$214M, net sales on a constant currency basis were essentially flat Y/Y.

E-commerce net sales increased ~58%.

Revlon segment net sales decreased 46.3% to $135M, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $115M to the decrease.

Elizabeth Arden net sales down 31.1% to $80.9M, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $34M to the decrease.

Portfolio Segment net sales plunged 25.4% to $88.5M, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $30M to the decrease.

Fragrances Segment net sales squeezed 47.7% to $43.2M, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $34M to the decrease.

Total North America sales -38.3% to $176.9M and International sales -39.8% to $170.7M.

Adjusted gross margin rate +20 bps to 58%. Adjusted EBITDA down 3.4% to $45.4M.

The company remains on track with Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program.

