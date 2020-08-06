Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, 14.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.35.

Forward yield 1.09%

Payable Sept. 9; for shareholders of record Aug. 24; ex-div Aug. 21.

“We are pleased to raise our dividend by more than 14 percent, marking the tenth consecutive year of increase. This dividend increase is in recognition of our robust performance, strong financial position and confidence in the future of Tractor Supply as we work to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before,” said Cynthia Jamison, Tractor Supply’s Chairman of the Board.

