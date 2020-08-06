Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares continue to see red in pre-market trading after yesterday's fiscal Q3 report missed GAAP EPS estimates by $0.28, posting a loss of $0.52 per share.

Pandemic-related retail store closures put pressure on Sonos in the quarter. Revenue was down 4% Y/Y to $249.3M.

For FQ4, Sonos expects revenue of $290-305M, above the $282.04M consensus.

Sonos shares are down 10.9% pre-market to $15.60.

