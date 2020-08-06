Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -2.53% premarket, after it reported a smaller than expected Q2 loss, whereas revenues fell short of consensus.

Achieved Q2 average production at 168 Mboe/day, including 58% oil, marginally lower than the consensus of 170.7 Mboe/day. Volumes were negatively impacted by shut-ins due to market prices, as well as tropical storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico. Production volumes from the shut-in wells came back online in June.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 66% Y/Y to $124.6M, and below estimate of $139.6M.

Amid the ongoing macroeconomic conditions and low commodity prices, the company has further reduced 2020 capex budget, by $40M at the midpoint, to $680-$720M, over 50% reduction from original guidance.

Murphy has revised Q3 production volumes ~153-163 Mboe/day, lower than consensus of 176.9 Mboe/day, primarily impacted by assumed storm downtime, repairs at Delta House facility, as well as planned maintenance at a non-operated Gulf of Mexico field.