Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +2.6% pre-market after edging to an adjusted Q2 profit following a year-ago loss, while revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $166M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $61.3M, compared to $17.7M in the year-earlier quarter.

Despite COVID-19, Hecla says it enjoyed its second highest quarterly silver production since 2016, increasing 12.6% Y/Y to 3.4M oz., while gold output slipped 1.3% to 60K oz.; payable silver oz. sold jumped 38.4% to nearly 3.35M oz.

Hecla's average realized silver price in the quarter rose 23% Y/Y to $18.44/oz., while its average realized gold price jumped 31% to $1,736/oz.

Hecla currently produces about a third of all the silver mined in the U.S., nearly 3x larger than the next primary producer, which is expected to grow as Lucky Friday ramps up.