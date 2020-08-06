MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Q2 net income of $88.4M, or 19 cents per common share fell from $89.3M, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Continued to preserve book value, reduce leverage, generate liquidity.

Spent most of Q2 under forbearance agreements, emerging on June 26.

MFA gains 1.8% in premarket trading.

MFA sold ~$3.2B of residential mortgage assets, realizing net gains of $49.5M for the quarter. In addition, overall asset prices recovered appreciably during this period, resulting in a partial recovery of the losses recorded in Q1.

Unrealized gains on residential mortgage securities accounted for at fair value were $64.4M during the quarter and the overall price appreciation of residential mortgage assets drove the positive changes in book value.

GAAP book value was $4.51 per share at June 30, 2020 vs. $4.34 at March 31, 2020; economic book value was $4.46 vs. $4.09 at March 31, 2020.

Q2 interest income of $87.4M declined from $144.9M a year ago.

Q2 net interest expense was $623,000 vs. net interest income of $59.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest rate spread was -0.90%.

Conference call at 11:30 AM ET.

Previously: MFA Financial reports $0.19 GAAP EPS for Q2 (Aug. 6)