OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell 23% premarket following the miss on bottom and top line in Q2 earnings, where the pandemic hit the company's genomics sales in addition to delayed shipments of its OraQuick HIV products overseas.

Revenue missed consensus by $3.56M at $29.26M (-24.6% Y/Y) that reflects the decline of 24% in net product and services revenue to $28.34M and no revenue from cryosurgical systems that was divested in August 2019.

Molecular business unit generated $18.1M including $8.5M in sales of oral fluid collection devices for COVID-19 molecular testing.

Cash and investments totaled $265.8M at quarter-end including $95M in proceeds from an equity offering completed in June.

Net loss of $10.5M (-$0.16/share) vs. net income of $4.4M ($0.07/share) a year ago.

The company did not provide any guidance for the remainder of 2020 but continues to "anticipate that sales of its existing and new products for COVID-19 testing will offset the negative impact of the pandemic on its non-COVID-19 business."

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on OSUR while Quant remains Neutral.

