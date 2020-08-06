Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) will collaborate with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) on a clinical trial evaluating the combination of patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), an HER3-directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate, and the latter's Tagrisso (osimertinib), an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

There are no HER3-directed therapies approved for these patients despite the high prevalence (up to 75%) of HER3 overexpression.

Daiichi will sponsor and conduct the 258-subject open-label two-part Phase 1 trial assessing the combination in first-line and second-line settings in NSCLC patients with an EGFR exon 19 deletion or L858R mutation. The first part will be a dose-escalation phase. AstraZeneca will supply product.