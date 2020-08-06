ADT (NYSE:ADT) is down 6.8% pre-market, as it reported Q2 revenue growth of 3.6% Y/Y to $1.33B and a net loss or $107M vs. loss of $104M a year ago.

Monitoring and related services revenue was $1.04B (-4% Y/Y), reflecting reduction as a result of sale of ADT Canada; and Installation and other revenue was $290M (+46.5% Y/Y), due to higher volume of revenue from security equipment sold.

Q2 Operating margin declined by 350 bps to 3.8%

Adj. EBITDA declined by 10.6% Y/Y to $563M; and as percentage of M&S revenue was 54.1% down 400 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities $379M, compared to $470M a year ago. Adj. Free cash flow of $232M (+91.7% Y/Y).

Company says the strength experienced in residential demand offset weakness stemming from COVID-19 related pressure and our commercial business.

Company’s trailing 12-month revenue attrition ended at 31%, improving by ~20 bps and ~40 bps sequentially. SAC efficiency trailing 12-month revenue payback coming in at 2.3 years, down from 2.4.

“I like how ADT is executing and the company is now the clear leader in the residential market. The Google deal may permit ADT to gain market share and strengthen its leadership position. The Dollar Tree partnership is another plus that is adding value. I view the stock as a long-term buy”, says SA contributor Dividend Power, with Bullish rating.

“The question is if Google is really committed to ADT or this is merely a test to get a glimpse into the business and over time pursue this market on its own, or perhaps even acquire the entire company,” mentions SA Contributor The Value Investors, with Neutral rating.

FY20 Outlook, raised: Revenue $5.05B - $5.3B (prior $5B to $5.3B) vs. $5.18B consensus; Adj. EBITDA $2.1B - $2.2B (prior $2.07B - $2.17B); and Adj. FCF $625M - $725M (prior $600M - $700M).

Previously: ADT declares $0.035 dividend (Aug. 5)