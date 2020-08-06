Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reports sales rose 8% in Q2 to $334M. The sales growth was 17% when adjusted for divested businesses. Strong consumer interest in personal protection products and a resurgence in outdoor recreation activities offset COVID-19 related disruptions during the quarter.

"We are turning incremental sales growth into margin acceleration, higher quality earnings and strong cash flow, allowing us to further de-leverage our balance sheet," says Vista CEO Chris Metz.

Vista says it reduced its leverage ratio to 2.6X on free cash flow of $73M. Even before the earnings report, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on VSTO was flashing Very Bullish off high marks for momentum and growth.

Shares of VSTO are up 11.29% premarket to $20.27.

