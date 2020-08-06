Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) shares trade down 3.8% before the bell after Q2 results that missed top-line estimates and guided downside Q3 sales. But analysts remain confident about CDAY's long-term potential.

Dayforce recurring services revenue grew 16% Y/Y to $118.5M. Dayforce revenue rose 13% to $151.5M.

For Q3, CDAY sees total revenue of $198-203M (-2% to 0% Y/Y' consensus: $205.07M) with Dayforce sales of $155-158M (+8-10%)

Mizuho (Buy) raises CDAY's price target from $85 to $100, saying the results "highlight a robust Dayforce business that is highly resilient in the current environment."

Needham (Buy) steps from $70 to $94, citing demand trends that "steadily improved throughout Q2 and now are at pre-COVID-19 levels."

