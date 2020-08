Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is 12.9% lower premarket after it posted a heavier Q2 loss yesterday, and following downgrades at Roth Capital and Northland Securities.

Roth cut its rating to Neutral from Buy, setting its price target to $10.50 (implying 29% downside).

And Northland also cut to Market Perform from Outperform. The firm kept its target at $11.

The Street has been Very Bullish on Inseego, while Seeking Alpha authors have been merely Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

