Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports domestic company-owned comparable sales soared 23.6% in Q2 to edge the +21.9% consensus mark.

Restaurant margin was 22.2% of sales vs. 20.5% consensus and operating margin landed at 6.6% of sales vs. 5.8% consensus.

Cash flow from operations of $87.7M and free cash flow of $67.0M for the first six months of 2020.

The early look at Q3 indicates domestic company-owned restaurant sales growth of 23.6% for the period from June 29 to July 26.

Shares of PZZA are down 3.02% premarket to $96.16 after gaining 6.32% over the last week.

