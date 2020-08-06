HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) +1.7% pre-market after reporting a smaller than forecast Q2 loss, as demand for transportation fuels and lubricants stabilized and improved late in the quarter from the end Q1.

The company recorded $429.5M in impairment charges related to its Cheyenne Refinery and Petro-Canada Lubricants business in the quarter.

Q2 revenues fell 57% to $2.06B, but that also was better than analyst forecasts.

Q2 refining segment adjusted EBITDA totaled just $25M, vs. $556M in the year-ago quarter, caused by weak demand for refined products, which resulted in lower utilization rates and weaker product margins.

Refinery gross margin fell 57% Y/Y to $8.44/bbl from $19.64/bbl a year ago.

For Q3, HollyFrontier plans for its five refineries to run up to 81% of their combined throughput of 457K bbl/day, COO Timothy Go says.

The company also maintains its quarterly dividend of $0.35/share.

In its Q2 results, Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reported Q2 EBITDA of $112.5M, compared to $88.6M in the prior-year quarter.