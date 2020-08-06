Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 8.9% premarket after yesterday's upside earnings surprise, a report that also pointed to new leadership at the company.

Rosenblatt has responded by upgrading the stock to Buy. It's set a price target of $10.50, implying 35% upside.

The firm noted two "potentially transformative" opportunities: delivery of the ICE6 800G Generation Optical Engine, and the chance to displace Huawei around the world.

Wall Street analysts are Neutral overall on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

