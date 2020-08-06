Cronos Group (CRON -7.7% ) Q2 results:

Revenues: $9.9M (+28.6%) (primarily driven by continued growth in the adult-use Canadian cannabis market, sales resulting from the launch of cannabis vaporizers and the inclusion of the Redwood acquisition).

The company reported operating loss of $34.8M which increased by $18M from Q2 2019, driven by decrease in gross profit, higher marketing and R&D costs related to increased spending at the Cronos Device Labs R&D center and upscaling activities at Cronos Fermentation.

Net loss: ($107.7M) (-157.9%); loss/share: ($0.31).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($27M).

CF Ops: ($77.2M) (-35.9%).

Cronos Israel commenced the sale of PEACE NATURALS products to the Israeli medical cannabis market.

Shares are down 8% to $6.59.

