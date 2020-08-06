Stocks cautious, but jobless claims drop allays some fears

The market starts little changed as better-than-expected jobless claims data helped erase losses in premarket futures.

The S&P is off 0.1% , the Dow is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq is flat.

Weekly claims for first-time unemployment benefits come in at 1.2M, resuming the downward trend, while continuing claims fell to 16.1M. That eased some labor market jitters going into tomorrow's payrolls report, which is more backward-looking than today's numbers.

Looking broadly, no sector looks ready to step up and take the lead early in the session. The megacap stocks are all fairly close to the unchanged line.