For Q2, HubSpot (HUBS +10.3% ) reports total revenue of $203.6M (+25% Y/Y), beating consensus.

Subscription revenue of $196.4M, up 26% Y/Y

Professional services and other revenue of $7.2M, down 3% Y/Y.

Grew total customers to 86,672 up 34% compared to last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.4%, compared to 8.4% prior.

Non-GAAP operating income was $19.2M

GAAP net loss of -$29.4M, or EPS of -$0.67, Non-GAAP net income of $16.7M or EPS of $0.34.

Outlook Q3: Revenue $210M-211M, Non-GAAP operating income $7.5M-8.5M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.11-0.13

Earnings call presentation

