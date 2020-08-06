For Q2, HubSpot (HUBS +10.3%) reports total revenue of $203.6M (+25% Y/Y), beating consensus.
Subscription revenue of $196.4M, up 26% Y/Y
Professional services and other revenue of $7.2M, down 3% Y/Y.
Grew total customers to 86,672 up 34% compared to last year.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.4%, compared to 8.4% prior.
Non-GAAP operating income was $19.2M
GAAP net loss of -$29.4M, or EPS of -$0.67, Non-GAAP net income of $16.7M or EPS of $0.34.
Outlook Q3: Revenue $210M-211M, Non-GAAP operating income $7.5M-8.5M, Non-GAAP EPS $0.11-0.13
